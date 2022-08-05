Texas' winningest baseball head coach delivers first pitch strike

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks honored Texas' winningest baseball head coach on Thursday.

Steve Chapman delivered a strike for the ceremonial first pitch at Whataburger Field.

He totals 1,116 wins over his 40-year career at Calallen. Chapman has led the Wildcats to 31 straight playoff appearances while winning or sharing 27 district championships.

"What the Corpus Christi Hooks have done here for high school baseball here has been a tremendous accomplishment," said Chapman. "We can't thank them enough as far as high school coaches and high school teams for letting us play at this stadium because it's probably the best in the state of Texas until you get to Round Rock."

Chapman's Wildcat teams have won three state championships (2008, 2005, and 2000).

