Texas to host 16 World Cup matches in 2026, including semifinal

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than a month away, and Texas will play a major role in hosting the world's biggest sporting event. Two Texas venues will welcome 16 matches featuring the planet's top soccer talent.

NRG Stadium in Houston and AT&T Stadium in Arlington will host the matches – 10 in the group stage and 6 in the knockout rounds, culminating in a semifinal in Arlington on July 14.

However, FIFA's strict corporate naming rules mean both stadiums must temporarily rebrand. AT&T Stadium will become "Dallas Stadium" and NRG Stadium will be called "Houston Stadium" during the tournament. All corporate branding inside the venues must also be removed, as neither AT&T nor NRG have sponsorship agreements with FIFA.

Getting into matches may prove challenging for many fans. Average group stage tickets currently cost around $600 on the resale market, though some bargains exist. Nexstar found tickets for the June 26 match between Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia in Houston for approximately $160.

FIFA's dynamic pricing system adjusts costs in real time based on demand, potentially pricing many fans out entirely.

The championship match is scheduled for July 19 at 2 p.m. at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Complete Texas Match Schedule

All games will air on FOX and FS1. Here are the 16 matches coming to Texas (all times Central):

Group Stage Matches:

June 14: Germany vs. Curacao (Houston, 1 p.m.); Netherlands vs. Japan (Arlington, 3 p.m.)

June 17: Portugal vs. Congo (Houston, noon); England vs. Croatia (Arlington, 3 p.m.)

June 20: Netherlands vs. Sweden (Houston, noon)

June 22: Argentina vs. Austria (Arlington, noon)

June 23: Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (Houston, 1 p.m.)

June 25: Japan vs. Sweden (Arlington, 6 p.m.)

June 26: Cabo Verde vs. Saudi Arabia (Houston, 7 p.m.)

June 27: Jordan vs. Argentina (Arlington, 9 p.m.)

Knockout Rounds: