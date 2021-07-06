Texas A&M Kingsville's Gill heading to Olympics

BELIZE CITY, Belize — Sophomore Shaun Gill was formally selected to represent Belize in the 100m dash at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Gill is one of two selected to represent Belize in the 2020 games.

Gill's first year as a member of the Texas A&M-Kingsville track and field program was sidelined due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned to the track in the 2021 indoor season at the Washburn Open and Lone Star Conference Indoor Championships.

He finished sixth in the 60m at the league meet on February 20-21 with a time of 7.00.

The 2020 Olympics begin on July 23.

Gill will run his first race on July 31.