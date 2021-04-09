Texas A&M-Kingsville alum officiates national title game

Baylor made history on Monday night with a landmark 86-70 victory over previously undefeated Gonzaga to earn the first national men’s Division I basketball championship for a Texas college in 55 years.

But on that night, the Coastal Bend was well represented at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Kimble is a Texas native and a Texas A&M-Kingsville alum.

He described what it meant to represent Javelina Nation on the biggest of stages.

“Knowing I have the backing of the A&I fans … I’m gonna say the A&M-Kingsville fans now that knew me back then it's to the point where it feels great to have support behind me 100 percent,” Kimble said.

And when we asked him if he had a most memorable game, Kimble said it was much earlier in his officiating career.

It came in the 1999 Texas State Championship between Dallas Lincoln and Beaumont Ozen when future NBA players Chris Bosh and Kendrick Perkins squared off.

