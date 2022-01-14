Texans again looking for new coach after firing David Culley

HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Texans again are in the market for a new coach.

The team fired David Culley after only one year on the job.

The Texas went 4-13 in the 2021 season, despite not having quarterback Deshaun Watson for the entire season.

Culley, 66, becomes the second minority coach fired in less than a week after Miami fired coach Brian Flores earlier this week.

This is the second season in a row the Texans are looking for a new coach after firing Bill O'Brien and letting go of interim coach Romeo Crennel in 2020.