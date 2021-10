HOUSTON, Texas — America, soon it will be time to claim your free taco.

For the 10th consecutive year, Taco Bell is providing free tacos because there was a stolen base in the World Series.

It happened in Tuesday’s Game 1 when Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies swiped second in the first inning of the Braves’ 6-2 victory.

Fans can grab their free taco at any Taco Bell location on Thursday Nov. 4.