Support for Spurs' Wembanyama has also lifted the spirits of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — In the San Antonio Spurs opening game of the 2023-2024 season, the two loudest moments in the Frost Bank Center came when Victor Wembanyama was introduced and when he scored his first points.

The first overall draft pick in the 2023 NBA draft reflected on this in his post game interview.

“Felt surreal for a moment. I just feel very lucky to be here,” Wembanyama said.

The city also feels lucky for him to be here. They've had an unusual losing season streak the last few years and fans says the city's energy has been down.

San Antonians feel rejuvenated with the 7 foot 4 inch Frenchman representing their town.

“It’s been amazing. All the murals, what he’s brought, just everything. His presence is just crazy it’s lifting the city all around it’s insane,” Henry Delapaz said.

Delapaz and his childhood best friend from the Rio Grande Valley are now students at University of Texas San Antonio.

“I agree, I was going to say downtown, as well, you just see it uplifted, as well,” John Pena said, Delapaz's best friend.

The support for "Wemby is evident throughout the city, besides the fact that every other fan wearing a jersey at Wednesday's night game being a Wembenyama jersey.

Several murals of "Wemby" and his teammates have popped up throughout San Antonio. Each one just as unique as the next. Outside of the cheers on the court, these are a representation of fan's feelings towards the 19-year-old.

Wembenyama feels the same love for the fans.

He visited most of the murals including an 18-foot-cutout of himself. He signed the cutout with his signature and a sketch of an alien on the shorts of the cutout and it shows just how tall the tallest active NBA player is.

It's his interactions in the community that make the fans feel connected to him.

“Just having that aspect of family. I’ve even seen some of his highlights saying that he just loves the fan base here, so. We’re excited to have him,” Joshua Vela said, a San Antonio fan and resident.

Support for "Wemby" exceeds the boundaries of Loop 1604 around the city. A French couple vacationing in San Antonio was seen standing in line waiting to enter the Frost Bank Center on Wednesday, with the Flag of France wrapped around them. They traveled to see their favorite basketball player. They love seeing the support he’s getting.

“We are very proud of it because as French people we are of course all behind Victor and we are very proud of it,” Laura Foratier said, Wembanyama fan and native of Lille, France

While support for Wembenyama ramps up throughout his rookie season, fans are hoping he's added to the list of legends like Robinson, Duncan and Parker.

“You just can’t help but be excited,” Pena said.

"We are hoping Wembenyama becomes a huge star of the NBA. And, to be able to attend his first game is kind of awesome and a part of history," Foratier said.

Spurs next game is Friday at the Frost Bank Center against the Houston Rockets. Tip-off set for 7 p.m.

