Sinton carrying Championship mentality to practice

The Sinton Pirates are roster a few State Champion athletes this year, and they plan on carrying that mentality to the fall football season.

"You know we have a tradition here. They're going to work hard, they're going to put in the commitment and they're going to put in the sacrifice," said Michael Troutman, Sinton football head coach. "That's what it takes to build championship programs."

Sinton's championship mentality was validated this spring when the Pirates won the UIL 4A State baseball title 9-0 over Argyle.

"We came off a winning season in baseball and we're just ready to do the same in football," said Kaden McCoy, Sinton senior slot receiver and safety. "You know we have all the guys and all of the talent here. We just have to go out there and do it"

The Sinton Pirates finished last season undefeated in district with an overall 11-2 record. Fourth year head coach Michael Troutman returns four starters on offense, including depth at quarterback, and six athletes on defense.

"We got a lot of returners in the secondary coming back. We've got to find some guys at the edges for our corners," said Troutman. "We've got linebackers coming back. We've got defensive line coming back and we've got a corps out there of receivers that can make plays happen."

Sinton will be replacing all five offensive linemen starters, but athletes like Logan Dewald are going to provide a lot of leadership on the line.

"Try to keep everything consistent how we've been the last three years since Troutman came along," said Dewald, Sinton senior lineman and special teams. "It's replacing basically everybody on offense, but it's just the same energy as it's always been. Listen to Troutman as best we can because he'll push us to the very edge as we saw yesterday ha ha!"

The Pirates are battling four other teams this year in District 15 4A-DII, so when it comes to practice there's no time to waste.

"Everyone is out there busting their butts every play, getting to the ball quick, making the plays and we're going to be fun to watch this year," said McCoy.

Sinton starts their season on the road in Beeville on Friday, August 26 at 7:30 p.m.

