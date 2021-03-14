Saints quarterback Drew Brees retiring after 20 years in NFL

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Drew Brees announced Sunday that he’s retiring after 20 years in the NFL.

The quarterback made the announcement on Instagram, saying “it is time I retire from the game of football."

The 42-year-old spent a majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints, playing on the team for 15 years and helping them win a Super Bowl title in 2010. In fact, it was 15 years ago to the day when Brees signed with the team, NBC Sports reports.

“Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your Quarterback. Til the very end, I exhausted myself to give everything I had to the Saints organization, my team, and the great city of New Orleans,” wrote Brees in his Instagram caption.

Brees specified that although he’s retiring from football, he’s “not retiring from New Orleans."

“This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!” wrote Brees.

Before his time in the NFL, Brees also had a successful college football career at Purdue University, becoming one of the most decorated players at the school and in Big Ten Conference history.

In his retirement post, Brees included a video of his children saying their dad can now spend more time with them.