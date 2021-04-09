Watch
Referee Bert Smith reveals blood clot in lungs caused collapse during Elite Eight game

Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Referee Bert Smith is taken off the court on a stretcher after collapsing during the first half of an Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and Southern California during the first half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. In an interview with the Indianapolis Star, Smith revealed the cause of his collapse: a blood clot in his lung. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 5:22 PM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 18:22:41-04

The referee who collapsed during the Elite Eight game between Gonzaga and Southern California in the 2021 men's NCAA tournament reveals it was caused by a blood clot in his lungs.

Bert Smith revealed the diagnosis in an interview with Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, which was released Friday.

Smith told Doyel he doesn't recall the collapse that occurred on March 30 nor remember what happened immediately afterward.

Still, he did remember why he looked disgruntled while on the stretcher: the doctor tricked him into sitting on the stretcher and strapping him in.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Smith said the collapse probably saved his life.

After the collapse, he was checked out by medical personnel but was cleared by them to return to the hotel.

While at the hotel, his colleagues, NCAA doctors, and his wife urged him to go to IU Methodist Hotel in Indianapolis to get his head and spine checked out.

Smith told SI that his head hit the court so hard that it left a giant bump on the back of his head.

Once at the hospital, Dr. Katie Trammel conducted several tests and found the cause: a pulmonary embolism.

Smith spent two days in the hospital and was discharged after blood thinners eliminated the clot.

According to SI and Doyel, Smith is back home in Kentucky with his family.

He plans to return to the hardwood for the 2021-22 season.

