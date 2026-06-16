Rain postpones Hooks series opener against Missions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Hooks announced the postponement of their 6-game series opener against the San Antonio Missions around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Wednesday, June 17th, will now consist of two 7-inning games.

"The main concern is for everyone's safety, for the fans and for the players," said Hooks Director of Broadcasting Michael Coffin. "In this case we might have some dry weather this evening and the rain might hold up for just a bit, but just not the best day for baseball. We want to make sure that the dirt is firm and good to go, and I think the best way to do that is to play two tomorrow. Two on Wednesday."

Larissa Liska

Gates on Wednesday are scheduled to open at 4 p.m. with first pitch at 4:30 p.m. The second game will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game 1. Tickets for tomorrow will be valid for both games, while tickets for Tuesday's game can be exchanged for any future 2026 Hooks game at the box office.

Tickets for Wednesday's doubleheader can be purchased here.

Larissa Liska

Fans can buy one ticket and get one free on Wednesday, June 17 with promo code HOOKSBOGO. Whataburger Family Day is headlined by the World Famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits.

Three Dollar Thursday pours out discounts on ice-cold draft beer and frozen margaritas. June 18 is also Wrestling Night at Whataburger Field, presented by the Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance, with matches being held throughout the evening.

Following the 7:05p start on June 19, fans are treated to the best fireworks show in South Texas with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

Join us at the park early on Saturday as the first 2,000 fans take home a Yainer Diaz Global Series Hooks Jersey, presented by CITGO.

The family fun wraps Sunday, June 21 with Father’s Day Pregame Catch on the Field. And Dads can run the bases postgame, along with the kiddos, as part of H-E-B Kids Day. Additionally, the 5:05p finale is Dollar Day, offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy’s Prize Wheel Spins.

The Salvation Army [southernusa.salvationarmy.org] is this week’s recipient of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle.