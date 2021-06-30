Pedro León named to Futures Game

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Hooks utility man Pedro León will represent the Houston Astros in the 2021 Futures Game during the MLB All-Star Weekend.

The 23-year-old from Havana is in his first season with the Hooks.

So far, León is batting .229 with six doubles, six home runs and 23 RBI in the 2021 season.

León joins an elite group of Astros players who have been selected to this game: J.B Bukauskas in 2019, Forrest Whitley in 2018, Kyle Tucker in 2017 and Alex Bregman in 2016.

The Futures Game will take place July 11 in Denver.

The Hooks will return home for another two-week homestand next week, starting July 6.