PBR comes to Buc Days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in Buc Days history, the Professional Bull Riders will be holding an event at the American Bank Center.

"The PBR is different," said bull rider Michael Lane. "It's not the rodeo with a lot of different events it is strictly bull riding."

The PBR is an international professional bull riding organization based in Pueblo, Colo., that was founded by legendary bull rider Ty Murray in 1992. Its events have been televised by CBS and CBS Sports Network since 20`12 and more than 600 cowboys worldwide hold PBR memberships.

And for two nights this weekend fans will be able to savor one thing and one thing only: bull riding.

"There's always been a bull riding event in the rodeo but now you will see it all night long," said Buc Days president Johnny Philipello.

For two straight hours it is high-flying, adrenaline-pumping action on the American Bank Center's dirt surface.

"It'll keep you on the edge of your seats the entire time because you don't know what's going to happen next," Lane said.

The PBR Velocity Tour is bringing some of the best athletes from around the world to the Coastal Bend for what everyone is hoping to be an extraordinary weekend.

"It's the top bull riders in the world," continued Lane. "It's all of the best guys and all of the best bulls too."

During previous Buc Days rodeo, fans might see about 10 bull rides a night.

But with the PBR event, fans will now see close to 40 a night.

"If you like extreme and you like action, you will see it for two hours straight," Lane said.

The first event kicks off at 7:30 p.m. today.