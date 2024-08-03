U.S. pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik wins bronze in individual event

American pommel horse specialist Stephen Nedoroscik won bronze in the individual event at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The U.S. gymnast came in third with a score of 15.3.

Closely ahead, Kazakhstan's Nariman Kurbanov won silver with 15.433 points, and Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan won gold with 15.533 points.

Nedoroscik has quickly made a name for himself at the Olympics, becoming somewhat of an internet sensation. Dubbed the "Clark Kent of pommel horse," Nedoroscik specializes solely in the pommel horse, and it's the only event he competes in for Team USA.

This past week, Nedoroscik helped lead the U.S. men's gymnastics team to their first team medal since 2008. Team USA took home the bronze on Monday, trailing behind China in second and Japan in first.

Nedoroscik was the only U.S. man to qualify for the event finals on Saturday, where he sealed the deal with another medal.

This week's Olympic medals mark the first two for Nedoroscik.

