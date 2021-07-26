Pink offers to cover Norwegian women's beach handball team fine for not playing in bikinis

(NBC News) - Singer-songwriter Pink is offering to pay the fine levied on the Norwegian women's handball team for refusing to play in bikini bottoms during a game in the sport's Euro 2021 tournament.

Last week, the European Handball Association fined the women's team 1,500 euros, or about $1,700, for "improper clothing" because the women's team wore thigh-length elastic shorts during their bronze medal match against Spain in protest of the regulation bikini-bottom design.

The pop star said she would be happy to cover the cost.

"I’m VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR 'uniform,'" she tweeted on Saturday. "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I’ll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

Norwegian Handball Federation President Kåre Geir Lio told NBC News last week that it was "not [appropriate clothing for] the activity when they are playing in the sand."

The team had petitioned to wear the shorts its players train in from the start of the tournament, Lio said, but was threatened by the EHA with a fine or disqualification.

Male players are allowed to play in tank tops and shorts no longer than 4 inches above the knee, while women are required to wear midriff-baring tops and bikini bottoms “with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg” and a maximum side width of 4 inches, according to International Handball Federation regulations.

By last Sunday's bronze medal game, however, the women decided to make a statement.

"It was very spontaneous," player Katinka Haltvik told Norwegian broadcaster NRK. "We thought, 'Let's just do it now, and then see what happens."

The move prompted overwhelming support for the team, with Norway's Minister of Culture calling the antiquated rule "completely ridiculous!"

"How many attitude changes are needed in the old-fashioned international patriarchy of sports?"