Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
Yes please
Not now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
Coronavirus
6 Investigates
Two Americas
News Literacy Project
Texas News
National News
World News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Radar and Forecast Information
Weather Cameras
Color Our Weather
Olympics
We're Here
We're Here
Traffic
Pump Busters
Sports
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
Game Night South Texas
Auto Racing
Hooks
Islanders
Javelinas
FNF on Facebook
Community
Veterans in Focus
Two Americas
Table Talk
Brand Spotlight
Home Pros
Coastal Bend Health
Coastal Bend Black Excellence
KRIS 6 Angels
KRIS 6 Cares
Contests
Thumbs Up
KRIS 6 Birthday Club
Fun Friday
Video
Photo Galleries
Live Video
Entertainment
On KDF
On KRIS
The CW South Texas
About Us
News Team
Advertise with KRIS Communications
On KRIS
On KDF
The CW South Texas
The Johnny Canales Show
Jobs
Telemundo Corpus Christi
KRIS 6 Apps
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Coronavirus
Weather
Olympics
Beach Conditions
Local News
Contests
Quick links...
Coronavirus
Weather
Olympics
Beach Conditions
Local News
Contests
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Re-scan your channels and receive KRIS' new, stronger signal
Olympics TV listings
Submit your Holiday Decorations here