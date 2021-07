CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi track star Leo Ledgister will not compete in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo after the Jamaican team downsized before he was scheduled to leave for the event.

Ledgister had been set to originally compete for his country in the 400-meter hurdles preliminaries on Thursday. Ledgister learned of the decision before he was scheduled to leave for Tokyo last week.

