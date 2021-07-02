Norel González earns player of the month accolades

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hooks utility man Norel González has been named the Double-A Central player of the month.

During the month of June, González led the league with 22 RBIs while hitting .359 and four home runs.

The 27-year-old from Cuba is making his first appearance playing baseball in the United States after the Houston Astros signed him as a free agent in January.

This is the second Hooks player to earn accolades for the month of June. Catcher Korey Lee was named the player of the week on June 27.

The Hooks return home for a two-week homestand beginning July 6 when the Midland Rockhounds come to town.