Report: Dallas Cowboys coach tests positive for COVID-19

ESPN.com is reporting that multiple sources confirm Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Thursday night's critical game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys already are dealing with a COVID-10 outbreak that had already knocked out starting right tackle Terence Steele, three offensive coaches and two of their three strength coaches for this week's game.

The Cowboys are doing daily testing for players, coaches and staff and will continue that through Tuesday.

The NFL imposed stricter protocols this week, but the Cowboys were in that mode before Thanksgiving and their 36-33 overtime loss on that day against the Las Vegas Raiders.

ESPN.com reports the team will have virtual meetings Sunday and Monday and could continue to do so on Tuesday as well.

McCarthy's illness comes as the stumbling Cowboys have lost three of their last four games and will play their next three games on the road.

