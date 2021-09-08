National Women's Hockey League changes its name to Premier Hockey Federation

The National Women's Hockey League is rebranding itself and will officially change its name to the Premiere Hockey Federation.

“The Premier Hockey Federation is home to some of the best professional athletes in the world who deserve to be recognized for their abilities and to be empowered as equals in sport,” said PHF Commissioner Tyler Tumminia said in a statement. “This league has come a long way since its inception in 2015, and we believe that this is the right time and the right message as we strengthen our commitment to growing the game and inspiring youth.”

The PHF said they changed their name as part of a rebranding, including the removal of women from its title, because they want their league to be about the skill and talent of its athletes and not their gender.

They are the first women's league in North America to drop the word women from its name.

“We’re excited to build on all of our momentum from the last year, ‘Raise the W’ and embark on this new era with our athletes, teams, partners, and fans,” said Tumminia. “No labels, no limits.”

Founded in 2015, the league became North America’s first professional hockey league to pay its female players a salary, the Associated Press reported.

The PHF consists of six teams, including the Boston Pride, Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, Minnesota Whitecaps, and the Toronto Six.

The AP reported that the league plans to add a seventh team, in Montreal, for the start of the 2022-23 season.

The new season begins on Nov. 6.