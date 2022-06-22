Mustang Boxing Club sending 14 competitors to Junior Olympics national finals

INGLESIDE, Texas — These are exciting times for the Mustang Boxing Club in Ingleside, which will be sending 14 competitors to the Junior Olympic National Finals in Wichita, Kansas, next month.

The club's boxers range in age from 8 years old to 16.

"I have been in boxing for one year, and how I got into the sport is very funny," said 10-year-old Caleb Garza. "I was watching 'Rocky,' and that's when I decided boxing would be my calling."

It has worked well so far for Caleb, and for his 11-year-old teammate Mia Pinney.

She has qualified for nationals for the second-straight year, after winning a gold medal at the Junior Olympic regional tournament two weeks ago at the American Bank Center.

"When I get to nationals, I will have to really concentrate on my footwork," she said. "My angles will be very important."

Mia's dad, Jordan Pinney, is the owner of Elite Fitness, where the boxers train, and he is also their coach.

He says dedication to one sport has been the key to their success.

"They train several days a week, three to four hours per day," he said. "They are all very dedicated, and don't play other sports. They don't miss days and love boxing."