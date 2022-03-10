MLB players, owners reach tentative deal to end lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 100 days after the MLB lockout began, the MLB Players Association has reportedly voted to accept the league's offer on a new labor deal, paving the way to end the lockout and salvage a 162-game season.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, MLB and the MLBPA reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal on Thursday.

"While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back," Passan tweeted.

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is: Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

According to The Score's Travis Sawchik, the deal needed 20 "yes" votes to pass on the union's side. It received 26.

Told it was a 26-12 vote — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 10, 2022

With baseball looking like it is coming back, Boston Globe reporter Michael Silverman pointed out that the league still needs to ratify the deal.

Source: Players union has told MLB it has approved their proposal.

Owners still need to ratify. — Michael Silverman (@MikeSilvermanBB) March 10, 2022

According to the Associated Press, training camps should open by the weekend in Florida and Arizona, with opening day slated for April 7.

Free agency is slated to begin Thursday night, with players including Kris Bryant and Freddie Freeman possibly finding new homes.

Talks aimed at ending the lockout bogged down on the draft issue Wednesday, and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled 93 more games, raising the total to 184.

The major hurdle that was stopping a deal from happening was the league wanting to hold an international draft, the Associated Press reported.

According to ESPN, the league proposed that the draft beginning in 2024, with teams being placed in pods of seven or eight with draft positions rotating so the top amateur talent could be made equitable access to.