Men's NCAA Tournament: UConn, Arizona, Michigan and Illinois advance to Final Four

The Final Four in the men’s NCAA Tournament has been set after a less-than-dramatic Elite Eight.

The schools heading to Indianapolis next weekend are the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats, the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Connecticut Huskies. While this year’s tournament has been lacking Cinderellas, the dearth of upsets means the four teams remaining are truly some of the best in the country.

The Wildcats will play the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini will take on the Huskies this upcoming Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a brief look at each team’s path to Indy.

Arizona Wildcats

The top seed in the West region, the Wildcats have been cruising through the tournament after a 36-2 regular season. Arizona has won each of its postseason games by double digits, with an average margin of victory of 20.5 points.

In the Elite Eight, the Wildcats overcame a seven-point halftime deficit against No. 2 Purdue, outscoring the Boilermakers 48-26 in a dominant second half.

Arizona has been led this season largely by the freshman combo of guard Brayden Burries and forward Koa Peat. Burries is averaging 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in the tournament, while Peat has been adding 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists a night himself.

The Wildcats’ appearance in the Final Four is the program’s first since 2001. Arizona has won one national championship, in 1997. Head coach Tommy Lloyd is in his fifth season with the Wildcats.

Illinois Fighting Illini

The Fighting Illini finished second in the Big Ten this season and have been dominant in the tournament. After winning its first two games by 35 and 21 points, respectively, Illinois took out No. 2 Houston in the Sweet 16 and No. 9 Iowa in the Elite Eight.

The Fighting Illini’s win over the Hawkeyes was especially impressive, as Iowa entered the matchup having upset three straight higher seeds.

Illinois is led by freshman guard Keaton Wagler, a 3-point marksman. Wagler is averaging 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists a game during the tourney while shooting a blistering 44.0% from deep.

After making it as far as the Elite Eight in 2024, the Illini are making their first Final Four appearance since 2005, when they lost in the national championship game to North Carolina.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is in his ninth season with the school.

Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines were the top team in the Big Ten this year, and entered the Final Four with an emphatic victory over No. 6 Tennessee. After winning by no fewer than 13 points in the first three rounds, Michigan unloaded on the Volunteers, winning 95-62 to punch its ticket to Indy.

Depth, particularly in the frontcourt, is a strength for the Wolverines. Michigan has four players who average at least double figures in points, but none more than senior forward Yaxel Lendeborg’s 15.2. Lendeborg has taken his game to another level in March, averaging 25.0 points and 8.3 rebounds since the second round.

The Wolverines were most recently in the Final Four in 2018. Their head coach, Dusty May, is in his second season with the school after taking over for Juwan Howard. May is making his second Final Four appearance in four seasons, having led Florida Atlantic to the semifinal in 2023.

Connecticut Huskies

The Huskies won back-to-back thrillers to make the Final Four, surviving against No. 3 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 before overcoming a 19-point deficit to shock No. 1 Duke with a 73-72 win in the Elite Right.

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Connecticut is perhaps the most well-balanced team left in the tournament, with five players averaging at least double figures in scoring. Senior center Tarris Reed Jr. is the Huskies’ leading scorer, and he’s had some big performances this month, including a 31-point, 27-rebound night against Furman in the first round and a 26-point effort against the Blue Devils.

Connecticut enters the Final Four with championship pedigree, winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024. After a second-round exit in 2025, the Huskies are again on the precipice of another championship in head coach Dan Hurley’s eighth season with the program.