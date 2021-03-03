Local tournament roundup: Bishop girls, Port A boys advance

A big Tuesday night of high school basketball in the Coastal Bend ends with one team headed to a state semifinal and another headed to the regional final.

Bishop girls' basketball advanced past Skidmore-Tynan in a battle of ranked 3A teams with a 54-51 double-overtime triumph.

The Badgers will now take on No. 2 Fairfield in the 3A state semifinals. The game location and time have yet to be announced.

In boys' basketball, the Port Aransas Marlins used a second-half surge to complete another come from behind win to overcome Hull-Daisetta, 45-37.

The Marlins advance to the regional final for the first time since 2019 and will face Schulenberg. That location and date are yet to be announced.