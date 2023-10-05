Corpus Christi fishermen qualify for National Bassmaster Tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is a massive fishing community filled with many fishermen. But, what is it that sets the usual fisherman apart from the professionals?

Two local fishermen are learning first-hand after they have qualified for the Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship.

"As a kid, I've always wanted to be on Bassmaster and walk that stage. Any fisherman, it's a dream come true," Corpus Christi native Aaron Salazar said.

Salazar and his teammate Ben Human finished as Team of the Year in the Power-Pole Redfish Tour, qualifying them for the Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship in Georgetown, South Carolina.

Salazar said the Power-Pole Redfish Tour involved several tournaments in Louisiana and Florida. Salazar said they competed against 380 anglers throughout the season.

“It’s a joy beyond any other belief than I could ever express. But I always tell everybody my ambition far exceeds my talent,” Salazar said.

Salazar's love for fishing began as a child fishing with his grandmother at the now gone Oso Bay Pier.

"We'd spend endless nights and I'd ask her, 'Grandma, when are going to go home?' And she'd be all, just a minute. So, that just a minute, one more cast," he said."

When Salazar began fishing tournaments, he realized he could be successful, but it’s always been a learning process.

“When you’re going to fishing tournament, don’t go in the mindset that I'm going to just either bomb or do great, go out and fish. Just go fish,” he said.

What he’s learned along the way is there is a certain skill set needed.

"It's understanding behavioral patterns. Like, fish have tails, they move. You got to understand what keeps a fish in certain areas," Salazar said.

He added that could be factors such as genetics, human actions and more. There’s also a mindset that’s been a key to success.

“Make sure you’ve got time to dedicate, make sure you’ve got discipline and make sure you’ve got passion,” he said.

Dedication is a major aspect. Outside of his day job as a contractor for the U.S. Department of Defense, Salazar gets on the water often. He takes fishing trips across the country.

Making it to a pro tournament is just about catching the right fish, but it's a costly expenditure. Salazar credited his sponsorship for helping along the way, including South Texas Trolling Motors pitching in a boat for the Bassmaster Tournament.

Expense to numerous tournaments, hotels, food, entry fees and sacrifice are also accounted for.

“What’s worse, paying the bill of sacrifice or waiting for the bill of regret?” Salazar asked.

The Bassmaster Redfish Cup Championship takes place Oct. 27 to 29. 10 teams of two will compete for $100,000 prize. The entire tournament will be streamed on Bassmaster.com. On Saturday and Sunday the tournament will air live on Fox Sports 1.

Salazar said he hopes this step leads to more success. He hopes to one day join the United States Fly Fishing Team and become a fly fishing world champion.

For more sports coverage click here, or follow our Friday Night Fever Facebook or KRIS 6 Sports Twitter.