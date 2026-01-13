Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali is about to get a commemorative US stamp

Boxer Muhammad Ali will be honored this week with the release of a series of commemorative U.S. stamps highlighting his boxing career.

The stamps features Ali wearing his boxing gloves and bear the title "The Greatest."

Ali is widely considered the greatest heavyweight boxer in history, and was a renowned trash talker. As he famously said once, being on a postage stamp would be "the only way I’ll ever get licked."

Ali, who was also a humanitarian and activist, died in 2016 at 76 years old.

“As sort of the guardian of his legacy, I’m thrilled. I’m excited. I’m ecstatic,” his wife Lonnie Ali told The Associated Press. “Because people, every time they look at that stamp, they will remember him. And he will be in the forefront of their consciousness. And, for me, that's a thrill.”

AP This image released by the United States Postal Service shows a commemorative Muhammad Ali stamp featuring a 1974 Associated Press photo of Ali.

How to get the new stamps

Stamps are available in a limited printing of 20-stamp sheets of Forever Stamps, meaning they will always be valid for first-class U.S. mail.

The stamps will not be reprinted after the initial run of 22 million is sold.

The stamps will launch with a ceremony in Ali's birthplace of Louisville, Kentucky, on Thursday.