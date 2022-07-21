Kingsville Boxing Club honors all-time greats with museum

KINGSVILLE, Texas — At the Kingsville Boxing Club, you will discover a mecca of South Texas boxing nostalgia.

Over 1,000 pieces of history are on display from some of the greatest boxers to ever step inside the ring.

Longtime Kingsville coach Jaime Cantu and his son Oscar, who at one time was ranked third in the world have been collecting boxing memorabilia for over 30 years.

They decided a museum inside their club was a perfect place to help tell the story and preserve the legacy of South Texas boxing.

"In boxing, there's so much competition out there and people are saying they were the first at this, or first that, so I thought it was important to establish an actual baseline at what has been accomplished so future boxers can attempt to surpass that," said Coach Cantu.

The museum is all about sharing memories and Cantu says he is always looking for more history to display.

"I encourage everyone to bring them to the museum, I don't want to own them, simply want to display them," said Coach Cantu. "If they need them back, we will happily give back but lets us use what they have in their closets, drawers, etc at home. We want to display history so the kids in training can be motivated to be the best they can be."