TAMUK football spring drills going strong

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The sights and sounds of Javelinas football spring drills have returned to Texas A&M - Kingsville.

The pandemic put a big dent into off-season conditioning last year, but coach Mike Salinas has his players going 100 percent this year with no distractions.

"This is our first spring football season, so our guys are getting acclimated of how we handle ourselves in the spring," said Salinas. "The blessing is we have seven home games so there will be many opportunities to perform in front of our fans at Javelina Stadium."

The Hogs must take advantage of every minute of their 15 spring sessions, which they did not get this time last year.

"It's great to have a full spring finally, so this is our first year without any covid going against us," said Javelinas defensive end James Perez. "It's really nice to have an experienced group, especially on defense. We have guys coming back for their second and third years so we are really meshing well together."

The spring game is set for Saturday April 23 at Javelina Stadium. The season opener is September 3 when the Hogs play host to North American.