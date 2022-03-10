Javelinas prep for NCAA Division II National Tournament

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M-Kingsville men's basketball team has qualified for the NCAA Division II National Tournament. They will see action at the South Central Regional in Lubbock.

The Javelinas (18-10) the fifth seed will play Colorado Mesa (24-5) the fourth seed Saturday at 7:30pm at Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian.

They have endured two years of agonizing disappointment of not being able to play in the tournament due to COVID-19. In 2020, the Hogs qualified but the tournament was canceled. Last year, the Hogs were good enough to qualify but the tournament field got cut in half due to COVID-19 and they wound up staying home.

"It feels good to finally be able to get there and actually play," said Javelinas guard Tre Flowers. "The past two years we should have been there but I feel like this is a great opportunity to showcase what we can do on a national stage."

"We have known over the past couple of years that we have built a program that is good enough to play with anybody so now we finally get a chance to show ourselves," said Javelinas guard Creighton Avery. "We are going to be ready and determined to win big."