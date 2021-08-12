Javelinas open preseason camp, look forward to a 'full season'

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Texas A&M-Kingsville opened preseason practice this week in anticipation of playing a full season. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out its fall season a year ago, and played a brief two-game spring season back in March.

For the players and staff, it has been a draining 12 months, both physically and mentally.

"We just had to stay locked in mentally, because we knew we would eventually be able to get back to playing a full season," said Javelinas wide receiver Darrian Hambrick. "We just had to follow proper procedures and protocols and hopefully it pays off."

Head coach Mike Salinas has been on campus for more than a year-and-a-half, and he has only coached two games, waiting patiently for the fall season to arrive.

"More anticipation probably, this year, than ever before, because these guys had it taken away from them with the pandemic," said Salinas. "I think they are very glad to get back around their teammates and get an opportunity to compete"

The Javelinas open the season on the road at Saginaw Valley State on Sept. 4. Their home opener is set for Sept. 11 against Western Oregon.