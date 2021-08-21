Javelina legend and NFL hall of famer Darrell Green gives back to Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former Texas A&I star football player and NFL Hall of Famer Darrell Green has spent the past two days in Kingsville promoting physical and mental health awareness. He has never forgotten the town where he played college football. The greatest two sport athlete in Texas A&I history says Kingsville will always be special.

"I was born again here as a Christian and played football here and when I left here, I took those two things, my born again faith and got married and lived a faithful life and served in a faithful way in my community and my church and played pro ball so everything I got all comes from here in Kingsville," said Green.

On Friday, as part of his partnership with Superior Health and The Pro Football Hall of Fame, he made a guest appearance at the Douglass Youth Center so he could spread his his message about physical and mental health along with the importance of getting a covid 19 vaccine. "You have to take care of your mind, your body and you have to study well and have good friends and make good sound decisions," said Green.

He also took time to speak to the Javelina football team which head coach Mike Salinas says was huge for his players. "Darrell never had an easy road to get where he was and one of the most successful players in the NFL, one of the top 100 and he shared with them about preparing for right now and making sure you are prepared in everything you do," said Salinas