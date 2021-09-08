Catch Javelinas home games live on KDF-TV starting with home opener this weekend

KINGSVILLE, Texas — All Texas A&M-Kingsville football home games will be televised live on KDF-TV this year starting with the home opener this Saturday when the Javelinas play host to Western Oregon starting at 7:00 p.m.

TAMUK lost their season opener at Saginaw Valley Valley St. 13-9 last Saturday.

Players and head coach Mike Salinas cannot wait to play in front of their home fans and a south texas TV audience.

"Our coach puts us on the field to produce and we are expecting a lot fans Saturday night and we are also excited to be on TV," said Javelinas wide receiver Craig Clemons.

"I think the athletic department and the entire football team is excited about being on TV," said Javelinas head coach Mike Salinas. "More importantly, the folks who can't make it out to the game will have an opportunity now to watch on TV so I think that's really great for everyone in our area."