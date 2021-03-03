Avery leads Javelinas to victory in LSC tournament opener

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former West Oso standout Creighton Avery scored a career-high 32 points in leading Texas A&M-Kingsville past Angelo State, 73-65, in the opening round of the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament Tuesday night in Kingsville.

.

The game was tied at 30 at halftime, but the Javelinas pulled away in the second half behind Avery's big night.

"Everyone came out and executed tonight," said Avery. "My teammates made it very easy for me."

The Javelinas advance to second round of the LSC tournament, traveling to visit West Texas A&M Friday night in Canyon.

