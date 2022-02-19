Al Harris leads newest class of Javelina Hall of Fame

KINGSVILLE, Texas — TAMU-K Javelina Hall of Fame night is always one of the most anticipated events of the year, and this year's class of new members did not disappoint.

Former star football player, Al Harris, was a defensive back for the Javelinas in the mid 90's. He said he was very humbled.

"I loved playing for TAMU-K, so many great teammates and coaches and the fans were always so nice. This was truly a great honor and loved coming back to Kingsville," said Harris.

Harris was a two-time all pro for the Green Bay Packers and is currently the secondary coach for the Dallas Cowboys.

"We are very close to getting to the super bowl," said Harris. "We have the pieces to win big and we will work really hard in the off season to help make it happen."

Other members inducted include the 1995 Javelina baseball team, longtime athletic secretary Vivian Scholz, Don Pittman, 18 year assistant football coach, and former softball star Kassie Rezza.