Javelina football prepares for Saturday's homecoming game

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Texas A&M Kingsville football team is 6-0, ranked 20th nationally in NCAA Division II in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll, and hosts UT Permian Basin for homecoming this Saturday.

“You can feel the energy throughout the campus,” said Javelina junior defensive end Ezrah Thibodeaux. “They’re excited to see what we’ve got going on here.”

The buzz about town has raised spirits for the players, but they’re staying focused on the game.

“The energy has been great this week,” said junior wide receiver Craig Clemons. “We just try to keep the main goal the main goal and go 1-0 every week.”

3rd year head coach Michael Salinas, a TAMUK alum, knows how exciting it can be to play in front of a homecoming crowd at Javelina Stadium.

“Homecoming is a special time at Texas A&M Kingsville,” Salinas said. “Guys are excited to get back, have another opportunity to play at home, and looking forward to seeing some old faces back in town.”

Salinas wants his players to enjoy the week, but ultimately he wants them to focus on the game against the Falcons.

“There’s just a little bit more going on during the week, so our guys have to continue to stay focused on the task at hand, and that’s winning on Saturday,” he said.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Javelina Stadium.