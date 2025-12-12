Jason Collins, first openly gay active NBA player, reveals stage 4 brain cancer diagnosis

Former NBA player Jason Collins has revealed he is battling stage 4 brain cancer.

In an essay for ESPN, the 47-year-old said he has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer.

Collins said he began experiencing symptoms over the summer and later learned he has a tumor that cannot be safely removed. He has decided to undergo a combination of radiation, targeted chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella reveals she's cancer-free 9 months after discovering brain tumor

Still, the average prognosis for glioblastoma is 11 to 14 months.

"If that's all the time I have left, I'd rather spend it trying a course of treatment that might one day be a new standard of care for everyone," Collins wrote.

Collins said he wanted to share his diagnosis on his own terms — just as he did when he publicly came out as gay.

RELATED STORY | Researchers project an 84% increase in cancer cases among men by 2050

He made history in 2013 as the first openly gay active player in NBA history.

“After I came out, someone I really respect told me that my choice to live openly could help someone who I might never meet,” Collins wrote. “I’ve held onto that for years. And if I can do that again now, then that matters.”

Collins played 13 seasons in the NBA for seven teams, including the New Jersey Nets, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics.