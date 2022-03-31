TAMUCC celebrates National Athletic Trainers Month with first master's degree program graduation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March is National Athletic Trainers Month and two years ago, Texas A&M - Corpus Christi became the first area university to offer a Master of Science degree in Athletic Training. Twenty-four months later, the results are in because in a few weeks, Bryanna Salazar and Hallie Hancock, will become some of the first graduates from TAMU-CC with a Master's Degree in Athletic Training.

Salazar has already landed a job to be head athletic trainer at Bridge City ISD.

"One of the biggest things I will take with me is just the level of care, how to give care to patients and what they take from it and leave your impact with them," said Salazar. "I know the ultimate goal is to get the athlete back on the playing field in a safe manner."

Hancock wants to work in college athletics and she said having a master's degree was well worth the extra two years.

"If it was easy everyone would do it," said Hancock. "It was very challenging but it's what I want to do for the rest of my life."

Cecilia Butler is one year away from earning her master's degree, and she admits wanting to be an athletic trainer came easy for her.

"I just love being able to care for people and make sure they are doing their best at being an athlete," said Butler.

All that remains for Salazar and Hancock is getting the results of their Board of Certification Exam and walking the stage to get their degree.