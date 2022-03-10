TAMU-CC's Chadwick winningest coach in SLC history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Coach Royce Chadwick is preparing his team to play in the Southland Conference women's post season tournament, but had time to reflect on becoming the winningest coach in league history.

He broke the record last weekend when the Islanders defeated the University of the Incarnate Word, 60-55. His 211 SLC wins surpassed James Smith's mark of 210 at Northwestern State.

Chadwick is in his tenth year at TAMU-CC and admits he has never considered leaving for another program.

"You know, when I got to Corpus Christi, I thought 'I'm going to try and find a house that I really like because, I don't think I'm ever going to leave,'" Chadwick said. "I love this city, the fans and everything about our situation. We have great administration and Corpus is home."

He has developed a special bond with his players. They love playing for him.

"He is the best coach I have ever played for," Islanders guard Makinna Serrata said. "He has made me such a better player and it's an honor to play for him."

"He is the nicest coach I have ever played for," said Islanders forward Alecia Westbrook. "He even apologizes to us after he gets on us. A great coach and great man to play for."

The Islanders are set to take the court for the SLC tournament, beginning on Mar. 12, with match-ups still to be determined.