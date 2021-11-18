New coach Steve Lutz has Islanders off to a hot start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New TAMUCC head basketball coach Steve Lutz has the Islanders playing some great basketball out of the gate.

They have won three of their first four games and Lutz has already made a big impression on his new team. "I like coach Lutz, he is a very genuine guy, very family oriented guy," said Islanders guard Myles Smith. "On the court you are going to see a much more tempo game and a lot more emphasis on defense."

This is Lutz's first heading coaching job after very successful stints at Purdue, SMU and SFA just to name a few. He demands the best from his players but says his rules are rather simple and to the point.

"We have three rules, love your teammates, do your best and do the right thing each and every day," said Lutz. "If they do those three things we have enough talent to put ourselves in position to win the SLC championship and advance to the NCAA tournament."

The Islanders have not advanced to the NCAA tournament since 2007, a streak Lutz wants to end a whole lot sooner than later. Up next for TAMUCC is a trip to San Antonio to play UTSA Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.