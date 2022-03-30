CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Islanders softball has become a family affair when it comes to coaching. Kathleen Rodriguez is the head coach, but her husband, James, is her first assistant and their son, Ryan, is a student manager.

Kathleen and James have been coaching together since they got married 26 years ago after meeting at St. Mary's University in San Antonio. Kathleen played softball while James played baseball. They have been inseparable ever since.

"The family atmosphere never goes away because that's what makes "us"," said Kathleen.

"It's great seeing my wife here at the games, practice and at home," said James.

They make a great team.

While Kathleen handles the overall duties, James takes care of the defense. Their son Ryan wants to eventually coach also. Helping out as student manager gives him a chance to watch his parents in action away from home.

"I am having a lot of fun," said Ryan. "My parents are usually pretty laid back at home but once we get into a game they turn into these people that want to win and it's really cool to see in person."