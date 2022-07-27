Islanders hope for a repeat trip to 'the big dance'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Still fresh from advancing to the NCAA men's basketball tournament back in March, the Islanders have been going through off-season workouts since June. There was not much time for the players to rest, but they are determined to punch their ticket to another post season berth.

"We want to go back-to-back," said Islander forward De'Lazarus Keys. "We do whatever it takes, we will be here all summer if needed."

"We love to play basketball and after last season we got to go home for about two weeks but we were happy to come back to the grind," said Islander guard Simeon Fryer. "We were the first Islander team in 15 years to make the tournament so we want to make it happen again."

The Islanders are one of just three teams that made the tournament, which return all five starters. Expectations are high, but second-year head coach Steve Lutz is quick to point out that no one is guaranteed a starting spot. "If someone works harder and improves and becomes the best fit, he will play," said Lutz. "I have always had that philosophy so the starting lineup is always open.

The Islanders will open the regular season in early November.