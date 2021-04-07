Islanders hire Purdue assistant as new men's hoop coach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi announced it has hired Purdue assistant coach Steve Lutz as its new men's basketball coach.

Lutz, 45, will replace Willis Wilson, who announced his retirement on March 24 after 10 years as the coach.

Lutz is a highly respected assistant who was the Boilermakers' defensive guru working with Coach Matt Painter for the last four seasons.

Before coming to Purdue, Lutz worked seven seasons under Greg McDermott at Creighton for seven seasons. While working with the Blue Jays, Lutz developed a reputation as one of the nation's top recruiters and was instrumental in the development of 2014 National Player of the Year Doug McDermott, son of Creighton's head coach.

Lutz is a San Antonio native. He previously was an assistant under Corpus Christi native Danny Kaspar at UIW and Stephen F. Austin and also coached at Garden City (Kansas) Community College.

He played collegiately at Texas Lutheran College and at Ranger Junior College.

Wilson was the winningest coach in Texas A&M-Corpus Christi history with 143 triumphs.