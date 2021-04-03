Islanders beach volleyball tournament kicks off; indoor volleyball team advances

There was a lot of extra activity going on at Water's Edge Park on Friday as the A&M-CC Islanders hosted their annual Connie and Jay Wise Beach Volleyball Classic.

Texas A&M-Kingsville, Utah, Stephen F. Austin and Houston Baptist also took part.

"I can't imagine a better NCAA beach volleyball venue in the country than what we have here at Water's Edge park Alan. A big thank you to the city of Corpus Christi for helping us play at this venue. Some people can say it's beach volleyball but it's really just sand volleyball because they put sand down wherever they can put their courts but we have a true beach volleyball venue here">

The tournament wraps up Saturday.

The Islanders will play Houston Baptist at 10 a.m, and the big one is at 4:30, when they take on Texas A&M-Kingsville. Admission is free.

And speaking of volleyball, the Islanders indoor team knocked off the top seed Stephen F. Austin on Friday to advance to Saturday’s championship game of the Southland Conference tournament.

They will play Sam Houston State at 2 p.m. inside the Dugan Center at the A&M-CC campus.