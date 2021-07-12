Islander women's basketball working hard in summer workouts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — What a difference a year can make for college basketball players.

Both the Islanders women's and men's teams were not allowed to work out as a team during last year's summer conditioning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both teams are back together now working out on campus eight hours per week.

"Last year with the COVID-19, we did not have an opportunity to develop chemistry so we can win basketball games," said TAMU-CC women's head coach Royce Chadwick. "When games get tight, chemistry helps win games and we are working hard now to develop that."

"I am super excited to be back on the court with my teammates," said Islanders guard Makinna Serrata. "It's so much different because we have more time to interact with each other."

Among the new faces on the Islanders team this year is Violeta Verano, who is from Spain.

Verano played at Bradley during her freshman year before deciding Texas is where she wanted to be.

"When I heard about Texas and Corpus Christi, I wanted to come for the weather and Texas has always been a special place for me," said Verano. "I chose Corpus Christi and I love it here."

Off-season conditioning will officially turn into regular season practice in September. The Islanders will play their first game at Texas A&M in November.