Islander men's basketball heads outdoors for additional off-season conditioning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The term 'heat of the battle' has taken on a whole new meaning for the Islander men's basketball team. The team is working out at the Dugan Track Stadium two days a week during summer off-season for conditioning drills. It is all part of getting the players in condition for the grind of a long season, and the players have bought in.

"It's all about building a sense of toughness, grit and determination," said Islanders senior guard Myles Smith. "We are usually in an air conditioned gym where it's cold so just fighting the elements and working together has been our goal."

Lee Scott who heads the Islanders sports performance wants to challenge the players so they will be mentally and physically tough when the season opens in November.

"Challenging them in a different environment creates an opportunity where stress and stimulus might not be solicited in an indoor environment is vital," said Scott. "Our young men work extremely hard all summer so they can have an opportunity to find that success they will need on the court."

The Islanders hope these outdoor workouts will also help build more team chemistry and lead to more wins.