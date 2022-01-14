Islander basketball player's mom stays connected with son from Africa

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Men's Basketball player Issac Mushila is over 8,000 miles from his home in The Dominican Republic of Congo, Central Africa; but his mom Maria Banza never misses a game.

She watches her son's game live on the internet, and thanks to a seven hour time difference between Corpus Christi and Central Africa, she stays up late usually watching at 2 a.m. That means a lot for Mushila, knowing she is watching.

"It is pretty cool because I don't have family here, so sometimes before a game I will call and tell her I have a game tonight," said Mushila. "I will ask her if she can watch."

If she can't watch live, Mushila will send her video links so she and his sibling can watch games recorded.

"I really enjoy watching my son play basketball from my home and I thank God for that," said Maria Banza.

Mushila is leading the Islanders in rebounds and points and has provided a big spark in the team's 13-4 start. Mushila thanks his mom for all her support from so far away.

"The first question she always asks me is about school and then basketball," said Mushila. "She says I play like a champion because I am a champion. She always tells me I will play better everyday in practice and games."