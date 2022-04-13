Aggies rally for a 5-3 win over Islanders

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi jumped out to a 3-0 lead early, but Texas A&M rallied for five unanswered runs to beat the Islanders 5-3 on Tuesday night at Whataburger Field.

The game marked just the second time the Aggies have played in Corpus Christi.

The Islanders will resume Southland Conference play Thursday night when they host Houston Baptist at Chapman Field at 6 p.m.

It will be the Islanders annual Hometown Heroes game. All first responders, active/retired military and healthcare workers will be admitted free. Family members will receive discounts.