Islanders women's golf riding hot start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's time that we finally say quiet on the tee box because the Islanders women's golf team is back on the links for 2021 season after their fall season was severely reduced and their spring 2020 season never finished.

"This is really our first time back for a full season so we are very excited," said head coach Joni Stephens.

The team returned from their winter vacations with work to do and rust to shake off, and they wasted no time.

The Islanders placed second overall in their home tournament to start the year.

"We've usually got a few cobwebs coming off the winter," continued Stephens. "To see those scores this early in the spring is very promising."

For the girls, who hadn't played a full season since the spring of 2019 and some who had never played a full collegiate season, that hot start is big for morale.

"It really gave us a big confidence boost," said junior Kelli Dugan.

The team is currently being led by sophore Luz Martinez, she finished second overall in the tournament.

COVID-19 still looms over the sports world, just like it does everything else. While the team takes every precaution necessary in the fight against the pandemic, their sport provides them with one huge advantage already.

"We're a littler more fortunate than most sports because we are outside," added Stephens. "We have three different stations that the girls are at and we are able to maintain our distance."

The Islanders continue their season and look to build off the hot start at various tournaments throughout the spring.