Islanders volleyball will be strong contenders at SLC post season tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islander volleyball team secured a spot in this season's Southland Conference post-season tournament with a sweep of New Orleans over the weekend.

The Islanders improve to 7-3 in conference play and currently are tied with Houston Baptist for third place. TAMUCC will host the tournament March 31-April 3., 2021.

Coach Steve Greene calls this year's team the most athletic he has directed since he became head coach in 2016.

"Talent-wise, we are as good as anyone in the conference," said Greene. "I feel like we can compete to win the title."

He has good reason to feel good because the Islanders lead the SLC in all offensive categories. and playing the tournament at home is an added benefit.

"It gives us a bit of an advantage playing at home so I think we will be more relaxed and be able to focus on what we need by practicing every day on our own court," said Islander Libero Clarissa Barnes.

The Islanders will close out the regular season with two home matches this week.

They will host McNeese State Thursday and Lamar Saturday.