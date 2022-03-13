Islanders headed to NCAA 'First Four'

The Texas A&M Corpus Christi Men’s Basketball team learned its NCAA Tournament fate Sunday.

The Islanders were picked as a co-16 seed in the tournament’s Midwest Regional. TAMUCC will face Texas Southern as part of the ‘First Four’ Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The winner will face No. 1 seed Kansas on Thursday in Ft. Worth.

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi earned an automatic bid into the tournament by winning the Southland Conference championship game, defeating SE Louisiana 73-65.

This is only the second NCAA Tournament appearance in men’s program history. The Islanders’ last bid came in 2007. TAMUCC was eliminated by Wisconsin in the first round of that tournament.

Stay tuned to KRIS 6 this week for reactions from the Islanders leading up to the ‘Big Dance’.